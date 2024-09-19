Gadgets of the week: Infinix Hot 50 5G, Promate Neo 10, Swiss Military Euphoria W1000 and Urban Company Native M2 RO

Infinix Hot 50 5G

Meet one of the slimmest and most affordable 5G smartphones out there, the Infinix Hot 50 5G. At 7.8mm, the Hot 50 5G is incredibly thin and even comes with an IP 54 splash proof rating. On usage, I liked several things about the Hot 50 5G, this includes the nifty 48MP Dual AI Sony IMX582 main camera which takes crisp and clear pics in good lighting conditions and also comes with 12+ camera modes including a hands-on Pro mode. I also liked the performance which was overall smooth (thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SOC) allowing me to use multiple apps simultaneously. The 8+8GB RAM combined with the 128GB storage is ample for the majority of the population (the device also has expandable storage upto 1TB). The 6.7” HD+ screen is excellent with 120Hz refresh rates, a 93.9% screen/body ratio and a very Cool Dynamic Bar with great functionality. The 5000mAh battery lasts for close to 2 days and this special phone comes with the renowned TUV SUD’s certification for 5 years of smooth performance on usage. A brilliant phone which provides top value for your money! INR 10,999 infinixmobiles.in flipkart.com