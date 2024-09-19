Gadgets of the week: Infinix Hot 50 5G, Promate Neo 10, Swiss Military Euphoria W1000 and Urban Company Native M2 RO

Infinix Hot 50 5G
Meet one of the slimmest and most affordable 5G smartphones out there, the Infinix Hot 50 5G. At 7.8mm, the Hot 50 5G is incredibly thin and even comes with an IP 54 splash proof rating. On usage, I liked several things about the Hot 50 5G, this includes the nifty 48MP Dual AI Sony IMX582 main camera which takes crisp and clear pics in good lighting conditions and also comes with 12+ camera modes including a hands-on Pro mode. I also liked the performance which was overall smooth (thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SOC) allowing me to use multiple apps simultaneously. The 8+8GB RAM combined with the 128GB storage is ample for the majority of the population (the device also has expandable storage upto 1TB). The 6.7” HD+ screen is excellent with 120Hz refresh rates, a 93.9% screen/body ratio and a very Cool Dynamic Bar with great functionality. The 5000mAh battery lasts for close to 2 days and this special phone comes with the renowned TUV SUD’s certification for 5 years of smooth performance on usage. A brilliant phone which provides top value for your money! INR 10,999 infinixmobiles.in flipkart.com
Promate Neo 10
Promate’s new Neo-10 is an incredibly functional and useful power bank with features ideal for iPhone users built in. The ultra compact device is light and fits easily in your travel plans. I’ve had the privilege of using it for about 4 weeks and the results are ace. The 10000mAh bank can charge devices at upto 30W speeds (50% charge for most iPhones and Android phones in 30 mins). But that’s not all, it has a sleek 2.5W smartwatch charging cable (doubles back as a handle) which charges my apple watch seamlessly. There’s one more cool feature in the form of an integrated USB C cable for upto 30W charging (input/output). A smart LED screen also keeps me informed of the battery level. The Neo 10 is also a certified safe powerbank with multi layers of protection. The Neo 10 is an ideal companion powerbank for the newly launched iPhones and Apple Watches! INR 4,299 promate.net amazon.in
Swiss Military Euphoria W1000
Swiss Military’s EUPHORIA range of soundbars has a great edition - W1000. Unlike other soundbars, this particular model looks sleek and compact taking up minimal space next to the TV or by itself. Sound quality is top notch with upto 100W RMS at your disposal. I sampled several audio content including the latest OTTs, Games , Spotify, Hi-Res audio files as well as MP3 files and found the output dynamic and engaging. The W1000 has BT 5.0 support for quick connection and longer distances, it also comes with USB/Optical and AUX support for connecting various peripherals. The woofer is one of the best I’ve come across at this price point providing good, deep bass with minimal distortion. I also love FM radio, and the W1000 lets me listen to my channel of choice so thats a big plus too. There’s a lot to like about the W1000. Make sure you check it out if you’re scouting for a new Soundbar/BT speaker. INR 19,240 swissmilitaryaudio.com
Urban Company Native M2 RO
This modern water purifier is a 10 stage purifier with IOT on board (connected with UC app). It uses a Multi-micron filter that can last upto a whopping 2 years on regular usage with features like Smart Rinse Tech and RO life booster. The 10 stage purifier uses a combination of filters and in-tank UV to provide you safe, hygienic drinking water while allowing you to monitor quality via the app. It also has a 8L storage capacity and a comprehensive warranty for 2 years. `18500* urbancompany.com
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100
The Beoplay H100 is an ultra premium over-ear headphone that aims to be the ultimate headphone. These advanced headphones are optimised for Dolby Atmos, feature Titanium drivers and next-gen noise cancellation. B&O Features like EarSense, TrueTransparency, configured studio-grade mics, spatial audio and head tracking allow for a sublime audio experience. The H100 is also incredibly modular and future-ready with the ability to swap out or service the battery, headband, cushions and drivers. INR 1.3 lakhs bang-olufsen.com
Havells Studio Meditate AP 400
The AP400 comes with SpaceTech Air purification tech (used on the ISS), which purifies air at a molecular level through photo-catalytic oxidation eliminating dust, bacteria and fungal spores. The purifier also tackles VOCs, aerosol particles, formaldehyde, pet hair and dander as well as kitchen fumes. Studio Meditate is also equipped with an AQI . The 360-degree air purifier comes with a CADR of 400m/h. INR 41,999 havells.com
Withings BeamO
BeamO is a revolutionary impact home health check-up device from Withings to measure and record essential parameters like temperature, heart health and the respiratory system accurately by yourself. The information can also be relayed via Telehealth to your Physician or Medical experts for opinion and advice. BeamO comes with a contactless thermometer, 1-Lead ECG, miniature Oximeter and a digital stethoscope. BeamO is ideal for remote patient monitoring and for others who need to keep a constant check on heart, lung health etc. INR 21,000 withings.com