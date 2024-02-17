Sony launches new lightweight wireless microphone in India

Sony on Friday launched the new wireless/streaming microphone -- ECM-S1, with high-quality sound and lightweight design in India. Priced at Rs 34,990, the new microphone now available to purchase across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, e-commerce websites -- Amazon and Flipkart, and major electronic stores across the country. "For professional videographers and video content creators who require top-notch audio quality for shoots, livestreams, and podcasts, the ECM-S1 microphone is the ultimate tool," Sony said.

The microphone comes equipped with three 14 mm large-diameter capsules tuned to capture human voices naturally and with high-quality sound. It also has a noise-cut filter, which efficiently removes harsh noise using digital signal processing, and a low-cut filter, which lowers unnecessary low-frequency noise such as wind, air conditioning, and vibration, thus reducing the effects of the surrounding environment, the company said.

The microphone weighs around 157 grams. It can be used continuously for up to 13 hours when the battery is fully charged using a USB Type-C cable, according to the company. When recording with a USB connection between the microphone and a PC or smartphone, headphones can be connected to the microphone’s headphone jack to monitor the audio without involving the connected device, the company added.