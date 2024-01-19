Gadgets of the week: Swarovski Optik Binoculars, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G & more

Swarovski Optik Binoculars

The AX Visio from Swarovski Optik are AI-supported binoculars that combine outstanding quality and optics with digital intelligence. The AX Visio can zoom up to 10X and identify birds and other animal species at the touch of a button. You can also shoot photos and videos using the binocular for storage and sharing. The experience is complete with the accompanying app.

swarovskioptik.com

PMD Personal Microderm

This is a revolutionary at-home tool for skincare that provides near-professional results for your skin. Advantages include a compact, self-use capability and the benefits of diminishing fine lines and wrinkles and reducing the appearance of pore size. It also reduces the appearance of fine blemishes and evens out skin texture, overcoming dark spots.

pmdbeauty.com

Also read: Gadgets of the week: Longines Master GMT, Clicks iPhone Keyboard & more

Kenneth Cole New York

Kenneth Cole’s New York automatic watch has a unique dial displaying its movement as well as time. The contemporary dress watch has a gun metal-plated case, 3 ATM water resistance, and an automatic movement that runs based on movement. The green dialled watch is a stunner on the wrist and is sure to kickstart many a conversation.

titan.co.in

CANVAS HiFi

CANVAS is an entire sound system built into a soundbar body to enhance the quality of sound coming from your TV. Available in multiple sizes to fit below TVs, the seamless speaker comes with a mount that works on floors and walls. Multiple tweeters, passive radiators, and woofers, along with HiFi amps and DACs, allow for a sublime sonic experience. Watching TV content and listening to music will never be the same again.

canvashifi.com

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Since they first launched around a decade ago, Redmi mobiles have been some of my favourite phones, specifically because of the new features and value they bring in at an excellent price point. Enter the Redmi Note 13 series in 2024, blazing with new tech and formidable specs, including the Note 13 Pro 5G, which I’ve been using for the last three weeks. There’s lots to like about the device, including a brilliant Ultra Hi-Res 200 MP camera that takes photos and video that could put some flagships to shame, or the 1.5K AMOLED display, which is glorious for viewing media, content, and your apps. The doublesided glass body looks slick, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G processor provides great performance throughout use. The 67 W turbocharger ensured that I needed to charge only for about 20 minutes for a day’s charge. Dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm jack seal the deal for me. Redmi’s Note series has been setting the bar since Day 1, and the Note 13 Pro 5G is a trendsetter for sure in its segment.

mi.com

Govo GoSurround 970

G0VO’s soundbars offer clear audio, good bass, and excellent separation. The GoSurround 970 is a 5.1-channel soundbar with 525 W of power at your disposal. The 970 also employs Dolby Audio for a true cinematic experience. Setup is quick with my 50-inch TV via Optical (other connectivity options include HDMI, AUX, and USB, as well as BT 5.3). I played a few Star Wars movies with Dolby Atmos encoding and found the sound to be exhilarating, with minute details and nuances picked up by the speaker system. Apple Music via BT also sounded great with a super wide soundstage and crisp vocals. I do enjoy casting my Android mobile’s screen and sound to the TV while playing mobile racing games, and here is where the GoSurround 970 (compared to my TV audio) was outstanding. Top-notch soundbar for the price!!

govo.life

Also read: Gadgets of the week: Woodman X9, Unigen Unidock 3-in-1 and more

Infinix Smart 8

Over the last two years, Infinix phones have really grown on me. The Smart 8 is an affordable new smartphone from Infinix that is overloaded with great features and robustness. If you’re on a budget, I can’t think of a better phone! First off, you get a fluid punch-hole screen (90 Hz), which is sharp under all lighting conditions, and then there’s the 13 MP Dual AI camera, which clicks good pictures in well-lit environments. The 5,000 mAh battery lasts the whole day and then some. With up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM, multitasking is feasible. I laud the 360-degree lab quality tests that Infinix employs to ensure the reliability of all their smartphones as well as their long-term use. To add to that, Smart 8 offers side-mounted fingerprint unlocking, OTG support, and face-fast unlocking. The Infinix Smart 8 gives you tremendous value for your money!!!

flipkart.com , infinixmobility. Com