Montblanc captures the elegance of la femme bohème in every detail of its new timepiece

In Montblanc's storied manufactures in Le Locle and Villeret, master watchmakers and artisans bring together traditional Swiss horology with modern decorative techniques to create the new 36mm Montblanc Bohème Perpetual Calendar. From the printed watercolour moon phase disc, to the machine-stamped "star trail" (filé d'étoiles) outer dial, and the highly technical field of micro-diamonds that forms the inner dial, the Bohème Perpetual Calendar represents Montblanc's dedication to both traditional handcrafts and state-of-the-art material processes thatdefine Swiss watchmaking in the 21st century.

All you need to know about Montblanc’s Bohème Perpetual Calenda

The fully mechanical perpetual calendar complication is presented in a flattering 36mm case in either solid rose gold 750/1000 (18 karats) or in a striking bi-metal construction combining stainless steel and rose gold 750/1000 (18 karats). The size has been selected to suit women's wrists while also offering the appropriate proportions for the perpetual calendar's various functions to express themselves on the complex, yet very legible dial.

Bringing form and function together like this requires for Montblanc's designers to carefully place each mechanical function on the dial in order to achieve visual harmony. Discerning collectors will note the thoughtful placement of the four sub dials, as well as the way they gently overlap the outer hour track, a small intrusion that subtly transforms this typically technical and masculine dial configuration into an organic and feminine visage.