Montblanc captures the elegance of la femme bohème in every detail of its new timepiece

In Montblanc's storied manufactures in Le Locle and Villeret, master watchmakers and artisans bring together traditional Swiss horology with modern decorative techniques to create the new 36mm Montblanc Bohème Perpetual Calendar. From the printed watercolour moon phase disc, to the machine-stamped "star trail" (filé d'étoiles) outer dial, and the highly technical field of micro-diamonds that forms the inner dial, the Bohème Perpetual Calendar represents Montblanc's dedication to both traditional handcrafts and state-of-the-art material processes thatdefine Swiss watchmaking in the 21st century.
The fully mechanical perpetual calendar complication is presented in a flattering 36mm case in either solid rose gold 750/1000 (18 karats) or in a striking bi-metal construction combining stainless steel and rose gold 750/1000 (18 karats). The size has been selected to suit women's wrists while also offering the appropriate proportions for the perpetual calendar's various functions to express themselves on the complex, yet very legible dial.
Bringing form and function together like this requires for Montblanc's designers to carefully place each mechanical function on the dial in order to achieve visual harmony. Discerning collectors will note the thoughtful placement of the four sub dials, as well as the way they gently overlap the outer hour track, a small intrusion that subtly transforms this typically technical and masculine dial configuration into an organic and feminine visage.
In its form, the Bohème Perpetual Calendar also pays subtle homage to the beauty of handwriting. A closer look at the three upper-sub dials reveals the indications in a font reminiscent of handwriting, celebrating Montblanc’s writing culture heritage. All of this sets the scene for the moon-phase complication. Located within the 6 o’clock sub dial, the phases of the moon are indicated along with the long-range calendar that will remain accurate until the year 2100 (when the Gregorian calendar will ignore a leap year to compensate for accumulated annual deviations). The moon-phase disc found on the Montblanc Bohème Perpetual Calendar has been crafted using serigraphy, with the pattern and colours based on an interpretation of watercolours that adds a further romantic touch to this central feature.
Montblanc's calibre MB 29.15 offers the full suite of perpetual calendar features, including the hour and minutes, the day of the week, the month, a leap year indicator and the watercolour interpretation moon-phase. This watch will not need to be reset until March 2100, and it holds 42-hours’ worth of mechanical power when fully wound. Adjustments, when needed, are activated intuitively using correctors on mid-case. Each MB 29.15 movement undergoes rigorous Montblanc laboratory test in the manufacture of Le Locle in order to ensure the ultimate in precision timekeeping.