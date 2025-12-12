Gadgets of the week: Redmi 15C 5G, Zebronics ZEB One tag and Ressence Type 3 x Marc Newson

Zebronics ZEB One tag

This is one of the best investments you can make if you own an iOS device. The ZEB One is a smart tag (smart tracker) that works seamlessly with Apple’s Find My app to help you track your valuables, devices or luggage in real time. ZEB one is easy to set up and comes with a one year battery life. On usage I found the ZEB one to be on par with Apple’s Air Tags in functionality, with features like Left Behind Alert a blessing for keys, bags, luggage etc. It has a built in buzzer for identification and connects via Bluetooth (range of 50m). Batteries (CR2032) can be replaced easily and the whole tag weighs only 6g, making it easy to slide in just about anywhere. An invaluable device from Zebronics! ₹649.