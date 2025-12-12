Gadgets of the week: Redmi 15C 5G, Zebronics ZEB One tag and Ressence Type 3 x Marc Newson

Redmi 15C 5G
The Redmi 15C 5G is a sleek looking phone with a smooth 6.9” display and a large 6000mAh Battery. Powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor and 50MP Dual Ai cameras, the Redmi 15C 5G is a beast in its price segment. On usage, the phone performs daily tasks exceedingly well while managing to look great thanks to good design and ergonomics. The battery easily lasts for more than a day and half, while charging is quick with 33W. There’s also Google Gemini support built in. The cameras take vibrant pics and dynamic video in bright conditions, while Xiaomi’s Hyper OS 2 UI is smooth and seamless for multi-tasking. The display refreshes upto 120Hz and is clear for content viewing. You also get microSD expansion, FM radio and 3.5mm jack as well as 2yrs of Android OS updates. This phone packs a ton of features at a brilliant price! ₹12,499.
Zebronics ZEB One tag
This is one of the best investments you can make if you own an iOS device. The ZEB One is a smart tag (smart tracker) that works seamlessly with Apple’s Find My app to help you track your valuables, devices or luggage in real time. ZEB one is easy to set up and comes with a one year battery life. On usage I found the ZEB one to be on par with Apple’s Air Tags in functionality, with features like Left Behind Alert a blessing for keys, bags, luggage etc. It has a built in buzzer for identification and connects via Bluetooth (range of 50m). Batteries (CR2032) can be replaced easily and the whole tag weighs only 6g, making it easy to slide in just about anywhere. An invaluable device from Zebronics! ₹649.
Ressence Type 3 x Marc Newson
The Type 3 Marc Newson is a unique offering from Ressence in collaboration with Marc Newson offering accurate time and date in their first ever oil filled mechanical watch. It comes with a patented ROCS 3.6 movement and is self-winding with 36 hours of power reserve. The dial and case are Grade 5 Titanium and indicators are filled with super- luminova. ₹49 Lakh.
Realme Watch 5
The Watch 5 from Realme has a large 1.97” AMOLED display and comes with an ultra long 16 day battery life. It also sports an independent GPS and a compass along with IP 68 water/dust resistance and NFC support. With 108 sports modes and health monitoring plus 300+ watch face themes, this is a great offering. You also get an Always on display, Personal running coach (on-wrist), BT calling and music on device. ₹4499
Ikea Solskydd
Ikea’s Solskydd range of speakers start from this 8” size and offer great balanced sound in a striking splash of colour. The portable speaker fills your room with clear and rich music while managing to look aesthetic. Other features include multi-speaker mode for connecting several together, Spotify Tap function and a rechargeable battery. Solskydd can be wall mounted or kept standing. ₹7,200.
Asics SonicBlast
These fantastic running shoes from Asics provide a lightweight and responsive ride making them ideal for daily running or tempo training. The midsole features FF BLAST MAX and FF TURBO (two layers of foam) cushioning for an advanced running experience. There’s also an ASTROPLATE propulsion mechanism (for propulsive lift-off) centered on the foam to propel your momentum forward. A soft engineered mesh upper offers support and comfort while ASICSGRIP outsole provides formidable traction. Available in excellent colour options for Men and women. ₹17,499.