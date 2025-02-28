Pokémon Legends Z-A trailer: A new adventure in Lumiose City

The Pokémon Company recently released a teaser for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, an expedition into the midst of Lumiose City. No more vast landscapes; this is city Pokémon, a jungle of concrete full of pocket monsters.
What is ‘Pokémon Legends: Z-A’ about
Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile, those old friends from past escapades, are back as your starting partners. But this is no ordinary rural adventure. Lumiose City, once a thriving metropolis, is in the midst of a drastic overhaul. Lush parks and high-tech complexes now dot the cityscape, evidence of humanity's changing dynamic with Pokémon.
Tall grass days are over. Pokémon now hide in the shadows of alleys and on top of high-rise rooftops, adjusting to their urban environment. The Prism Tower is a beacon, a reminder of the city's drive. Expect a more street-level, personal experience, with humans and Pokémon living in close proximity.
Catching without combat: A shift in tradition
Pokémon Legends: Z-A brings a new way of catching Pokémon. In some situations, battles are avoided in favour of a more straightforward approach: throwing Poké Balls from afar. This avoidance of conventional battles serves to emphasise the game's exploration and interaction in Lumiose’s peculiar environment. The city itself is the main attraction, a living and breathing organism where Pokémon and people create a new future.