Pokémon Legends Z-A trailer: A new adventure in Lumiose City

The Pokémon Company recently released a teaser for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, an expedition into the midst of Lumiose City. No more vast landscapes; this is city Pokémon, a jungle of concrete full of pocket monsters.

What is ‘Pokémon Legends: Z-A’ about

Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile, those old friends from past escapades, are back as your starting partners. But this is no ordinary rural adventure. Lumiose City, once a thriving metropolis, is in the midst of a drastic overhaul. Lush parks and high-tech complexes now dot the cityscape, evidence of humanity's changing dynamic with Pokémon.