Western Digital unveils world’s fastest 2TB SanDisk microSD card

In today’s tech-driven world, where portable devices are integral to our lives, the demand for faster and high-capacity storage solutions is greater than ever. To meet these needs, Western Digital has unveiled the world’s fastest 2TB microSD UHS-I card under its SanDisk brand. This groundbreaking card is designed to support content creators, professionals, and enthusiasts with intensive storage and performance demands, whether for work or leisure.

Built for Creators and Adventurers

The SanDisk Extreme PRO microSDXC UHS-I Card offers up to 2TB of storage, making it ideal for recording 4K UHD video, capturing high-resolution images, and expanding storage for Android devices, laptops, or handheld gaming consoles. With blazing read speeds of up to 250MB/s and write speeds of up to 150MB/s (with the SanDisk QuickFlow USB-A Reader), it delivers unparalleled performance.

Designed to endure tough conditions, the card includes RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software for restoring lost or corrupted files. Backed by a lifetime limited warranty, it ensures long-term reliability.

Key Features:

Supports action cams, drones, gaming devices, and cameras.

Ultra-fast read/write speeds for smooth performance.

Massive 2TB capacity for extended recording and storage.

Durable design to withstand extreme conditions.

Free two-year access to RescuePRO Deluxe software for data recovery.

Pricing and Availability

The 2TB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Card is priced at ₹16,997 and is available on Amazon.in.