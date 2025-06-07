Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review: World’s thinnest flagship redefines slim design

Once you get past how thin the Edge is, you’ll realize the big benefit is how big a screen Samsung packed into this package. It’s a fantastic 6.7-inch, 1440p resolution OLED display – a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a maximum peak brightness of 2400 nits coupled with a 1 nit minimum for nighttime use, and punchy colors that are great for watching content and gaming. While one did miss the S25 Ultra’s anti-reflective coating, you get a snappy ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on the display and surprisingly good audio for a phone this slim.

Now, despite the slim profile, there’s no visible performance deficit compared to the rest of the S25 lineup, and you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, 12GB of RAM, plus there’s either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, putting the S25 Edge right up there with the most powerful phones you can get this year. In daily use, you’re getting a perfectly acceptable flagship experience, with no disclaimers needing to be made about what you can or cannot do on this device. One UI 7 flies on the device and will be supported seven years down the line – for now, the one-two combo of Google’s AI smarts and Galaxy AI mean you’re getting the best take on AI on phones, for this year at least.