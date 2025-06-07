Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review: World’s thinnest flagship redefines slim design

There’s something to be said about going against convention and trying to see if an idea works. Samsung’s Galaxy 25 Edge did just that, going past the concept phones that are thin solely for bragging rights…to launch a proper, large-screened, ultrathin flagship you can buy right now. Of course, the 1,09,999 question remains – what else did we have to lose in the pursuit of slimness?
Let’s put the S25 Edge’s 5.8mm thinness and 163g weight in perspective, shall we? It weighs about the same with its 6.7-inch screen as the base S25 does with its 6.2-inch screen, while sporting 20% thinner dimensions. It’s a feat of engineering, and it body shames all of its flagships peers. Not only does it look impressive, but it also feels impressive – a feeling that stays with you each time you pick it up and wonder just how Samsung managed to make something with such a large display this thin and light.
The double take each time someone takes it from you, the ease with which it disappears into the pocket…Samsung has latched onto something special here, and the S25 Edge has a way of making the other phone in your pocket feel…dated.
But is it durable, you ask… or will it snap into two and become the foldable you didn’t want? Samsung has kitted the Edge with its best materials, sandwiching a titanium frame between Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back. It can take a few falls, or a dip in water…just like the rest of the S25 series. The raised camera module is a necessity in a phone this slim, but I’d have liked a few more color options that one could flaunt on a device already this chic.
Once you get past how thin the Edge is, you’ll realize the big benefit is how big a screen Samsung packed into this package. It’s a fantastic 6.7-inch, 1440p resolution OLED display – a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a maximum peak brightness of 2400 nits coupled with a 1 nit minimum for nighttime use, and punchy colors that are great for watching content and gaming. While one did miss the S25 Ultra’s anti-reflective coating, you get a snappy ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on the display and surprisingly good audio for a phone this slim.
Now, despite the slim profile, there’s no visible performance deficit compared to the rest of the S25 lineup, and you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, 12GB of RAM, plus there’s either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, putting the S25 Edge right up there with the most powerful phones you can get this year. In daily use, you’re getting a perfectly acceptable flagship experience, with no disclaimers needing to be made about what you can or cannot do on this device. One UI 7 flies on the device and will be supported seven years down the line – for now, the one-two combo of Google’s AI smarts and Galaxy AI mean you’re getting the best take on AI on phones, for this year at least.
So, what did we lose in the pursuit of slimness? The 3,900mAh battery, while optimized for efficiency, is smaller than the battery on the base S25 model, so you’re only going to get between 4 to 5 hours of screen-on-time, or about a day if you don’t push the phone a lot. If you do, you’re going to have to carry a power bank/charger along, and deal with slow-by-comparison 25W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. Elsewhere, you do lose a telephoto camera in the mix, although the 200MP main sensor does well to turn out detailed and color rich images, and the extra detail from the high-resolution main sensor allows you to punch in 2x lossless and 4x digitally and still get a decent shot. The 12MP ultrawide results are, well, passable.
But really, who is the S25 Edge for? It’s for folks who prioritize the slim form factor over everything else – Samsung has an impressive lineup of regular albeit chubby-by-comparison phones to sell you if slimness is not top priority - and as long as you factor in the battery life into your daily charging habits, you’ll really enjoy your time with the S25 Edge.
Rating: 8/10
Price: Rs. 1,09,999 onwards