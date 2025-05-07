Hublot Reinvents MP-10 Tourbillon

Three years. This is how long it has taken to construct and deliver the first 50 pieces of the original MP-10 Tourbillon. Three years in which this veritable watchmaking UFO has remained not only unsurpassed, but unrivalled. And with good reason: with no dial, no hands, and not even an oscillating weight, the piece boasts a roller display, a circular power reserve, and regulation via a tourbillon inclined at 35° with automatic winding by two linear weights. More than a watch, it is a manifesto which fuses the past, present and future of Haute Horology in a single piece: first, unique and different.

Yet, Hublot has once again decided to give its MP-10 Tourbillon a fresh boost. Two new limited editions propel it even further ahead of any would-be rivals. Since its movement has already been perfected, the Manufacture has been redesigning its exterior. Originally made from titanium, the piece has now been complemented with two other versions: one in black ceramic, the other in sapphire.

These choices are no coincidence, as both materials are deeply inscribed in Hublot’s DNA. The Manufacture has been a pioneer in the use of ceramic, in all its forms and colours. And different forms are something that the MP-10 Tourbillon is not lacking. It does not have a single right angle. Unusually complex, its geometry is designed to embrace a double sapphire crystal which offers a completely unobstructed view of the two linear weights. The colour of the black version, limited to 50 pieces, was chosen for its faithfulness to the spirit of the original MP-10 Tourbillon – and as a nod to the All-Black series which Hublot also pioneered.