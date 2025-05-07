Hublot Reinvents MP-10 Tourbillon

Three years. This is how long it has taken to construct and deliver the first 50 pieces of the original MP-10 Tourbillon. Three years in which this veritable watchmaking UFO has remained not only unsurpassed, but unrivalled. And with good reason: with no dial, no hands, and not even an oscillating weight, the piece boasts a roller display, a circular power reserve, and regulation via a tourbillon inclined at 35° with automatic winding by two linear weights. More than a watch, it is a manifesto which fuses the past, present and future of Haute Horology in a single piece: first, unique and different.
Yet, Hublot has once again decided to give its MP-10 Tourbillon a fresh boost. Two new limited editions propel it even further ahead of any would-be rivals. Since its movement has already been perfected, the Manufacture has been redesigning its exterior. Originally made from titanium, the piece has now been complemented with two other versions: one in black ceramic, the other in sapphire.
These choices are no coincidence, as both materials are deeply inscribed in Hublot’s DNA. The Manufacture has been a pioneer in the use of ceramic, in all its forms and colours. And different forms are something that the MP-10 Tourbillon is not lacking. It does not have a single right angle. Unusually complex, its geometry is designed to embrace a double sapphire crystal which offers a completely unobstructed view of the two linear weights. The colour of the black version, limited to 50 pieces, was chosen for its faithfulness to the spirit of the original MP-10 Tourbillon – and as a nod to the All-Black series which Hublot also pioneered.
To complement this, common sense would have dictated offering a colour similar to black, a more measured hue. This was too obvious a choice for Hublot. For its avant-garde collectors, something bolder, more radical: the second MP-10 is even more strictly limited (to just 30 pieces) and diametrically opposed to the first. The piece is clad entirely in light grey and immaculate white inside a translucent sapphire case, sitting on a bracelet which is also translucent. To counter the dark intensity of the MP-10 Tourbillon All Black, Hublot presents a pure, celestial MP-10 Tourbillon Sapphire.
This decision was as much aesthetic as technical. Thanks to the sapphire, another material that Hublot has mastered in all its chromatic variations, the MP-10 Tourbillon is flooded with light. Its extraordinary movement, with its 592 components, is revealed. Truly sculptural, the MP-10 Tourbillon has no hands. In their place are four constantly rotating displays: the hours and minutes in the upper third of the dial, combined with an invisible magnifying glass; the circular power reserve in the central third, which has three very clear zones in green, orange and red for the 48 hours it is counting down; and the seconds in the lower third, which are indicated directly on the tourbillon cage. This open mechanism has been finished in satin-brushed metal grey to accentuate its mechanical prowess, like the engine of a supercar visible through its rear hood.