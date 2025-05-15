The return of the OMEGA Railmaster

The original OMEGA Railmaster was released in 1957 as part of a trilogy known as the “Professional Line”. This was an era of important progress in science and exploration, and OMEGA was committed to serving the dedicated professionals in their respected fields. The brand therefore designed three highly functional watches, including the very first Speedmaster for racing car drivers, the Seamaster 300 for ocean divers, and the Railmaster for railway staff.
What made the original Railmaster particularly suitable was its superb anti-magnetic properties. Shielded by an inner protective case, the watch was able to resist magnetic fields of up to 1,000 gauss, guaranteeing reliable precision for any wearer, including engineers, industrialists and scientists who worked around rail lines. By comparison, most anti-magnetic watches at that time offered protection at only around 60 gauss.
The Railmaster collection has remained a favourite amongst OMEGA fans ever since, especially for its vintage style and working-class heritage. Several Railmaster revivals have occurred since 2003, now including this year’s new versions in stainless steel.
To ensure these new watches remain true to the emblematic DNA of OMEGA, the symmetrical cases and linked bracelets are aligned with the same aesthetic style of the Seamaster Aqua Terra collection. This has been true for all Railmaster models since 2003, and helps to create a thread of continuity between the families.
The new models include:
A 38 mm version with a grey dial featuring a black gradient. In keeping with the minimalist original, the dial is kept clean of wording, except for the OMEGA logo and Railmaster name. The large indexes and numerals are transferred in white Super-LumiNova, providing excellent readability at all hours. This model is available on a black leather strap, or a stainless steel bracelet with redesigned links, improved integration, and easy comfort adjustment.
A 38 mm version with a beige dial featuring a black gradient. Like the Railmaster that was released in 2004, this model includes a Small Seconds function, giving it a distinctive look. The indexes and numerals are in vintage Super-LumiNova. This model is available on a golden brown Novonappa leather strap, or a stainless steel bracelet with redesigned links, improved integration, and easy comfort adjustment.
The cases and metallic bracelets are all crafted with polished and brushed surfaces, ensuring a captivating mix of finishes that add contrast to the designs.
More than 60 years after the Railmaster’s debut, OMEGA remains one of the industry’s leading names in anti-magnetic innovation. Naturally, these new watches are powered by the brand’s most advanced mechanics. The Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 (and Small Seconds 8804) is 15 times more resistant than the original Railmaster models and is certified at the industry’s highest standard by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS). Like all Master Chronometer models of today, the watches are able to withstand magnetism up to 15,000 gauss.