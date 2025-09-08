The Redmi 15 is a budget phone that’s built to last

The Redmi brand has strong recall value in the budget segment, and the latest Redmi 15 5G is all set to supersize its impact, in more ways than one. Whether you look at its massive size or its equally mammoth battery, the Redmi 15 will appeal to folks who value longevity over all else. Available in three colors and variants – a base model with 6GB/128GB of memory and storage, a bumped-up memory (8GB) and memory and storage (8/256GB) – the Redmi 15 is a chunky device reminiscent of phablets of yore.

A closer look at the Redmi 15 and its features

The Frosted White on hand had a marble like texture, but there’s no escaping that it’s a functional design, with thickish bezels around the full-HD+ LCD display, and the 850 nits-brightness screen can refresh at up to 144Hz based on usage. With its expansive display, this is a solid device for watching videos, and the single bottom speaker is also plenty loud. There’s an IP64 rating for basic dust and water resistance.