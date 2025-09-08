The Redmi 15 is a budget phone that’s built to last

The Redmi brand has strong recall value in the budget segment, and the latest Redmi 15 5G is all set to supersize its impact, in more ways than one. Whether you look at its massive size or its equally mammoth battery, the Redmi 15 will appeal to folks who value longevity over all else. Available in three colors and variants – a base model with 6GB/128GB of memory and storage, a bumped-up memory (8GB) and memory and storage (8/256GB) – the Redmi 15 is a chunky device reminiscent of phablets of yore.
The Frosted White on hand had a marble like texture, but there’s no escaping that it’s a functional design, with thickish bezels around the full-HD+ LCD display, and the 850 nits-brightness screen can refresh at up to 144Hz based on usage. With its expansive display, this is a solid device for watching videos, and the single bottom speaker is also plenty loud. There’s an IP64 rating for basic dust and water resistance.
Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, a year-old chip that leans towards stable performance for everyday use without getting warm – translated, this is not a gamer’s phone, unless you’re the occasional casual type who doesn’t demand high-end games at unreasonably high graphics settings. The upside of this chip is how well it has been optimized for efficiency which, when coupled with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 and the absolutely massive 7000mAh battery, lets you use the Redmi 15 well past the two-day mark on typical usage. Interestingly, the Redmi 15 can also function as a power bank, delivering reverse charging speeds up to 18W and further strengthens its appeal as a second, long-lasting handset for some. Not bad for a phone that’s 8.4mm thick.
For a phone this focused on longevity, one wasn’t expecting stellar cameras on the Redmi 15, but the 50MP AI dual camera captures reasonably sharp and vibrant shots in good light, and the 8MP front camera works well for selfies, plus you get a bunch of features like AI Sky, AI Erase, AI Beauty for quick edits. Low-light photos aren’t great, though.
Rating: 8/10
Price: ₹14,999 onwards.