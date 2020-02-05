Popular social media platform Twitter announced a new policy where it would begin labelling content to fight the circulation of synthetic and manipulating media. This policy will be in effect from March 5.

From March 5, Twitter will apply a label to the Tweet, show a warning to people before they Retweet or like the Tweet; reduce the visibility of the Tweet on Twitter and/or prevent it from being recommended; and/or provide additional explanations or clarifications, as available, such as a landing page with more context.

“In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand the media's authenticity and to provide additional context. In most cases, we will take all of the above actions on Tweets we label. Our teams will start labelling Tweets with this type of media on March 5, 2020,” the company reportedly said. It also added that people may not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm.

“The Twitter Rules are a living document, meaning that our policies and enforcement approach evolve continuously to address emerging behaviours online. To build the Synthetic and Manipulated Media policy, we solicited feedback from civil society organisations globally through a survey published in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese,” said Mahima Kaul, Director Public Policy, India and South Asia.



Twitter admitted that this will be a challenge and it will make errors along the way. Before preparing a new policy, Twitter reportedly did a survey on the initial draft of this rule and gathered more than 6,500 responses from people around the world. It also consulted with a diverse, global group of civil society and academic experts on the new rule.



The findings showed: “Globally, more than 70 per cent of people who use Twitter said taking no action' on misleading altered media would be unacceptable. Respondents were nearly unanimous in their support for Twitter providing additional information or context on Tweets that have this type of media.”



Nearly 9 out of 10 individuals said placing warning labels next to significantly altered content would be acceptable. More than 90 per cent of people who shared feedback support Twitter removing this content when it's clear that it is intended to cause certain types of harm.

*Edited from an IANS report.