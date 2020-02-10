According to reports, social networking website Facebook has bought Scape Technologies - a London-based computer vision start-up. The company works on location accuracy beyond the capabilities of GPS.

The start-up’s cloud-based Visual Positioning Service reportedly translates images into 3D maps that deliver a precise outdoor location across entire cities. It is pertinent to note that it's not yet clear what Facebook intends to do with Scape. But, the augmented reality (AR) glasses may be the best fit.

Although full terms are yet to be known, reports reveal that Facebook Inc now has majority control of the company (more than 75 per cent). Scape Technologies was founded in 2017.

*Edited from an IANS report.