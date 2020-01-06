At the official opening of its event today, Consumer Technology Association (CTA) reportedly said that human lives will be largely influenced by technologies that would not only disrupt the way things are done today, but also bring about substantive changes in the established systems.



Talking about the tech trends in 2020, the CTA said that the start of 5G services across the globe would bring about a paradigm shift in integrating technology to solve several of today’s complex problems. Apart from solving issues like food scarcity, 5G would reportedly help in the creation of smart farms where farmers would be equipped with tech that allows them to better plan their cultivation.

During the presentation, they said that this year will also witness consumerisation of artificial intelligence that will find application in almost all activities including machine learning, end device, services and emerging tech. The use of AI will lead to the creation of products like a voice-activated faucet, smart mirror or a new shower system.

The use of connected drones, satellite-based technologies and modern soil sensors would truly help to shift usual farms to switch to and become smart farms. The CES would give an insight into several of the farm-based technologies that would bring about this change.



The new definition IOT, CTA said, would mean intelligence of things and devices in tune with one’s regular requirements. It also reportedly projected that in days ahead amedia (empire) will strike back as there would be exponential growth in streaming businesses that would be driven by content with much larger options being thrown at consumers.



As per a study, it is estimated that subscription-based video-on-demand services in the US would grow from about $14 billion in 2019 to $20 billion by 2023. In terms of audio-video experience, the size of 8K UHD TVs with a large screen would grow with the average size of screens in the normal household growing to 50 inches. Augmented Reality (AR) is also said to become a norm while XR innovation will make its use spread across enterprises with also uses in gaming devices, AR glasses and travel and tourism.

Technologies of the future would also disrupt the transportation and healthcare sectors in a big way. Apart from the growth of self-driven cars and fast and charging electric vehicles, electric vertical take-off and landing flying cars would become a reality.



*Edited from an IANS report.