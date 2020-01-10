Japanese billionaire and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa posted a tweet to give away 1 billion yen (around $9 million) to the Twitter users, to know if money can bring happiness in lives, on New Year’s Eve. He asked people to retweet his tweet before midnight on January 7.

Over 40 lakh people retweeted and are now eagerly waiting to know the final 1,000 lucky names who will share the $9 million announced by him. Each one of the 1,000 winners will get a million yen each (nearly $9,100).

According to reports, a lottery will determine the winners, and Maezawa will notify them in a direct message two to three days post that. In a YouTube video, Maezawa who is worth $2 billion called the contest a ‘serious social trial’ to see what impact a million yen could have on a person’s life.

In January 2019, he did the same and distributed 100 million yen ($914,000) to 100 Twitter users. At that time, his tweet was retweeted for a record 4.68 million times.

*Edited from an IANS report.