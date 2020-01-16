One thing that Instagram web was missing is its Direct messaging feature. According to reports, the Facebook-owned company is testing the same on its desktop site. Users can now have conversations on the browser.

With the upcoming update, users will be able to create chats from the profile screen via a newly added ‘message’ button and one may also able to share posts to others via DM as well as receive notifications on the desktop if the browser supports it. “DMs, but make them desktop. We are currently testing Direct messaging on the web, so you can read and reply to your messages from wherever you are,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.



Facebook’s plans to allow Instagram DMs over the web were first revealed last year by noted app leaker Jane Manchun Wong.



According to reports, social media platforms would extend end-to-end encryption from WhatsApp to include Instagram Direct and all of Facebook Messenger, though it could take years to complete. That security protocol means that only the sender and recipient would be able to view the contents of a message.



Additionally, Zuckerberg also noted last year that the company plans to eventually allow Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram users to message each other.



*Edited from an IANS report.