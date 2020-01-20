#whatsappdown trended on twitter as users across the world, including India, took to Twitter to report several issues with the mobile messaging platform, on Sunday.



Millions of the app users were unable to share videos, photos and GIFs, audio and stickers and several of those said they were even unable to view WhatsApp Status feature.



According to reports, the problem started in the evening and alive outage map showed users in India, Europe, Brazil and in Southeast Asia were affected by the outage. About 8,200 tweets about from users stated that WhatsApp is currently down or not working.

Some of the users tweeted memes, while others pointed out the issues.

“2 min silence for the peoples who talked about the updates on last post,” tweeted one user.

“Stickers can be sent now, the service should be restored completely soon,” said another.

“Me waiting for my WhatsApp status update to actually upload. #whatsappdown,” tweeted a user.

“RIP WhatsApp. Impossible mandate file multimedia.”

*Edited from an IANS report.