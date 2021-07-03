Report: Google's Fuchsia OS gets new logo

Google's recently released Fuchsia operating system (OS) will get a new yet still familiar-looking logo, according to a new US Trademark filing.

Google is looking to trademark a new logo that is "intended to cover the categories of operating system software".



In the logo itself, we find an illustration of a mobius strip which according to the filing is intended to be shaped after a lowercase letter "f", 9To5Google reported.



Notably, nothing in the filing explicitly calls out that this is intended for use with the Fuchsia project.



However, the mobius strip design seems suitably similar to Fuchsia's current logo at least in spirit, while the "f" shape could point to the first letter of "Fuchsia".



For now, though, the logo does not seem to be in use in the source code or any of the project's public websites.



With Fuchsia OS now on select Google Nest devices in the wild, it only makes sense that Google would be preparing for the project to have a friendlier public image.



The company has also been trying to draw developers into contributing to the Fuchsia open source project since December 2020, and a new logo is a small, positive step towards drawing in potentially interested people.



As Google's larger projects evolve, their logos will often steadily evolve, too, the report said.



Recently, Android also got a logo redesign changing the shade of green, among other things.



*Edited from an IANS report