When you make the first move on Bumble, a woman leader gets supported courtesy your swipe; here's how it works!

Bumble, the women-first dating app and social networking platform, announced a renewed commitment to support women leaders making positive change through its “Moves Making Impact” feature.

“We are so thrilled to introduce the next round of changemakers Bumble is supporting through our Moves Making Impact program,” said Lisa Roman, Bumble’s Vice President of Public Policy. “As a company that has deep-rooted interest in empowering women globally, we want to continue giving Bumble’s global community the unprecedented agency to make an impact on the issues and communities they care about most just by doing what they already do every day in Bumble: make the first move.”

Launched in 2019, “Moves Making Impact” is a product feature where Bumble gives back on behalf of every person who makes the first move on its app. Bumble users can choose one of three causes - human rights, women’s health, or inclusive arts and culture - that they want to support through making the first move. The feature also allows people on Bumble to change the cause they prefer to support at any time while using the app.

Bumble’s renewed commitment to the “Moves Making Impact” program comes with direct monetary support of up to $60,000 for each woman leader with additional funding from the company over the next 12 months based on the number of first moves made on Bumble that are associated with their cause. The donations will be made to each woman through Vital Voices, a nonprofit that works with women leaders across the world.

“The Vital Voices leaders who are receiving this critical support from Bumble through the Moves Making Impact Program are changing our world and tackling the greatest challenges of our time,” said Alyse Nelson, President and CEO at Vital Voices Global Partnership. “We are grateful to Bumble for its long-term partnership and its commitment to investing in women leaders who use their power to empower, their courage to encourage, and their bold ideas to embolden others.”

The new group of women who are recipients of Bumble’s Moves Making Impact initiative are:

Cristina Sevilla is a human rights lawyer in the Philippines who has devoted her life to fighting for victims of gender-based violence. She founded Action Against Violence and Exploitation, Inc. (ACTVE) to advocate for policy reform and provide free legal aid to marginalized women and children.



Dr. Vandana Kanth is a project director at Duncan Hospital in Bihar, India where she organizes programs to provide underserved communities with access to healthcare. Dr. Kanth's work goes far beyond basic public health — she's also educating her community how mental health, socio-economic status, and gender play a role in health risk.

Jacqueline Ngo Mpii made it her mission to show the world just how vibrant Afro-French culture is after her beloved neighborhood La Goutte d’Or was declared a “no-go zone” by the international press in 2015. Through her company, Little Africa, Jacqueline provides a platform for entrepreneurs and artists from the African diaspora.



Moves Making Impact is one of many social good ventures from Bumble. In the past year, Bumble contributed nearly $3 million to organizations worldwide that align with the company’s mission of empowerment. This includes commitments made through the Bumble Fund, the Community Grant initiative that was created to support small businesses during the pandemic, and donations made in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and action against racism. Most recently, the company collaborated with UNICEF to help fund urgent COVID-19 relief programs in India and also partnered with local mental health organizations to give the people access to free and affordable mental health and wellness resources during the second wave of COVID-19 in India.