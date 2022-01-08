Apple Fitness+ to add audio-based running feature this January

Apple has announced that its fitness service 'Apple Fitness+' is introducing new features, including Collections and Time to Run on January 10.



Collections are a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organised to help users reach a goal.



Time to Run is an audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners, featuring popular running routes in some of the most notable cities.



"With these new additions, Fitness+ makes it easy to get motivated and stay active anywhere, with the most complete library of high-quality and diverse content to train your mind and body, no matter where you are on your fitness journey," Jay Blahnik, Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies, said in a statement.



"We cannot wait for people to get motivated to reach their goals with Collections and inspired by Time to Run's exploration of iconic cities with rich running history," Blahnik added.



Drawing from almost 2,000 studio-style workouts and guided meditations available in Fitness+, Collections will provide users with an entirely new way to get motivated as they begin their next workout or meditation, the company said.



According to the company, Fitness+ will also introduce the third season of Time to Walk featuring guests such as Rebel Wilson, Bernice A. King and Hasan Minhaj, as well as new Artist Spotlight workouts featuring music from Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira and the Beatles.



Collections will include a suggested plan to help users make intentional training choices over the next several days or weeks.



*Edited from an IANS report

