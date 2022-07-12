WhatsApp to let users react to messages with more emojis

WhatsApp will now let users react to messages with more emojis

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new feature that will let users react to messages with any emoji of their choice. It made the announcement on its social media platforms.

Since you asked…



... all emoji Reactions are here! We’re feeling (excited emojis) about it.



Starting to roll out now to Android and iOS pic.twitter.com/Opk7x0n0VP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 11, 2022

Currently, the platform gives users the ability to react with a limited number of just six emojis: thumbs up, heart, crying, laughter, shocked face, or folded hands.

"We are rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp (sic)." Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, wrote in a Facebook post on late Monday. The post was also shared on his Instagram.

Zuckerberg also mentioned some of his favourite emojis like a robot, French fries, surfing in the sea, etc.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will give iOS users the ability to hide their online status from everyone.

As of now, users can choose to display their last seen information to contacts, some people, or no one. For a future version of the app, WhatsApp will let users follow a similar approach to the online toggle.

This new privacy feature is being developed at the same time WhatsApp is also readying another important function - the ability to edit a message.

In the recent past, the platform has released several features for group voice calls, like muting and messaging participants along with banner notifications while on a group call.

