India's first reverse logistic app, 'Dump' was launched in Hyderabad's Lock The Box event

Bookchor, which held Lock the Box book sale in the city recently has launched the country’s first Reverse logistic app called ‘Dump’. The app allows users to sell used books to Bookchor. The company collects used books from readers across India through reverse logistics (supply chain management that moves goods from customers back to the sellers or manufacturer). The co-owner of the company, Vidhyuth Sharma, opens up about the response of second-hand booksellers and purchasers from Hyderabad and a lot more about the Dump app that is to keep the habit of reading alive and effortless.

The pandemic was a difficult time for all. So was it for Bookchor, but it was the time when the company realised that people do not have a place to sell their pre-loved books in India and wanted to find a solution for them. That’s how they created the ‘Dump’ app that allows anybody to sell their old books to make space for new ones on their shelves. Books will be collected at doorstep.

“Some are bibliophiles, but most readers like myself are just readers. We don’t like hoarding. We read, absorb and then allow others to enjoy the books, and also to make space on the shelf for other books. The application allows readers to sell their books to Bookchor. Bookchor then sells it to other readers. The app is perhaps the first reverse logistic app in the country. Since we are not a big company, the logistics are difficult for us, but it’s for the readers we are doing it.

Our aim is to inculcate the habit of reading among Indians. Earlier, books were expensive and rare books were hard to find, we are just making it easier through our platform,” says Vidhyuth. Bookchor, an e-bookstore is the brainchild of the couple Vidhyuth and Meenal which has three million registered readers looking for used books, old rare books, and textbooks is based out of Sonipat, Haryana. Bookchor sells pre-loved books online pan-India, making them available at the click of a button. “We always sell more books in Hyderabad, more than in other cities.

Hyderabad has that love for reading. But, I was astonished when a girl from the city just recently asked Bookchor to pick up 600 books she wanted to sell. We collected all the books, and they are now on sale for other readers,” Vidhyuth said. Adding, “It was the biggest order we got for collecting books from an individual so far.”

Initially named Bookthief, the company’s annual turnover is around`6 Crore. but, the intention is not just profit. Vidhyuth is a simple man, he does not even own a car. He rides a bicycle to his office, that is 13 km away from his home in Sonipat