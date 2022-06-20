Snapchat may launch a paid subscription service

Popular social media platform Snapchat is working on paid subscriptions for users as it struggles to make money after Apple introduced tough iOS privacy changes.

Called Snapchat Plus, the paid subscription service is currently in "early internal testing."

"We're doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report late on Thursday.

"We're excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community," the spokesperson added.

According to app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Snapchat Plus will also allow you to pin one of your friends as your "#1 BFF".

The price for Snapchat Plus is currently listed as $4.84 a month and $48.50 a year, tweeted Paluzzi.