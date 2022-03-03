Twitter introduces special hashtags for Women's Day and the 94th Academy Awards

If you are a Twitter user you may have quite a few trending hashtags. But with Women's Day around the corner, and quite a few international award shows scheduled to happen in the near future, the microblogging site is going all out by introducing new hashtags for these special days. Here's a look at how you can personalise your feed for the events you are interested in:

Women's Day

On Twitter, there’s a conversation for every woman, and every conversation belongs to women - be it on education, careers, business and finance, sports, beauty, self-care or NFTs. Women from all walks of life are building and inspiring diverse communities on the service by showcasing how to #OwnIt - whether it's one’s story, aspirations, failures, successes, wealth, health or any other aspect of life.

This #InternationalWomensDay, as you take to Twitter to Tweet or follow updates about a topic of your interest, learn how you can personalise your experience. To #ChooseYourFeed as per the conversations you’re interested in, you can follow accounts as Twitter Lists. Lists enable you to put together your favourite Twitter accounts, which Tweet on a particular subject such as technology, sports or any other, and view Tweets from these accounts as a separate timeline.

94th Academy Awards of Oscars 2022

This year, till 3rd March, fans will be able to vote on Twitter for their favourite film from 2021 by Tweeting with #OscarsFanFavorite, and the winning fan-favourite film with the most votes will be announced during the 94th Oscars broadcast.

This category is exclusive, and fans can vote for the favourites regardless of whether the film has been officially nominated for an Oscar. Some lucky movie-lovers who Tweet for their #OscarsFanFavorite will have the chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to LA to attend the 95th Oscars in 2023, and actually present an Oscars trophy on stage!

The announcement has stirred up conversations from movie lovers on Twitter and they have been Tweeting with the hashtag to vote for movies like #TheSuicideSquad, #SpidermanNoWayHome, #ArmyOfTheDead, #Minamata, #Luca amongst others.



With the Indian documentary #WritingWithFire securing a nomination in the ‘#BestDocumentaryFeature’, cinema enthusiasts have been taking to Twitter to congratulate the creators Rintu Thomas (@RintuThomas11) and Sushmit Ghosh (#SushmitGhosh); folks from the film-fraternity including Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) and Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) Tweeted (here and here) in support of India’s entry to the Oscars.



This is not all, the Academy will host a first-of-its-kind exclusive Twitter Spaces to discuss nominee announcements, debate the best in film for the year, talk about the Academy's custom voting activations, and much more. The Spaces series will occur weekly, and will feature various actors/actresses, hosts/presenters, critics, and more -- all discussing the year in films and preparing for the Oscars.

Meanwhile, the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2022 was live streamed from Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 2, 2022, using the hashtag #OnlyOnTwitter.