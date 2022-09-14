From Not So Arranged to TrulyMadly, here are five new-age dating platforms in India

With dating platforms becoming more popular in India now that the culture is being welcomed more openly, here are some new-age apps that serve the digital era while also ensuring consent:

Not So Arranged

Not So Arranged, which claims to be India’s most trusted online dating site, has features that enable it to detect Indians not just in the country but also those staying abroad. The platform helps find the right match based on people’s personalities that are identified through systematic investigation, data collection and experience.

Tinder

Tinder, one of the world’s and India’s popular dating apps, is among the most popular dating sites. The app promises total privacy, ease in registration and navigation, and user-friendliness. Its algorithm also allows the matching of partners easily, reportedly in less than two minutes. The filters also allow users to find partners better.

TrulyMadly

TrulyMadly is another platform that allows people to come together after getting matched based on interests and psychology. The site also offers options for socialising online and getting friends or connecting with other like-minded people.

Bumble

Bumble, another widely-used app allows users to meet people online depending on what they are looking for, be it friendship or relationships, or even work on networking for professional reasons. Interestingly, this was one-of-the-first platforms that encouraged women to make the first move, by ensuring that only women are given the option to text/initiate a conversation first, after a match. If a female user does not initiate any conversation within 24 hours of the match, the match disappears.

Happn

Happn, which claims to be one of the most happening dating apps, reportedly aids in letting users connect with those they have met earlier. If you have met a Happn user, you can see their profile on the app. If the profile interests you, you could go ahead and like it. Unless they are interested in your profile, other users won’t know about you. You match if they too show interest in you and like your profile.