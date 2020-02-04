1MORE, I have to say, never disappoints me whenever I try out their sonic devices, their Triple Driver BT is outstanding in its sound quality and depth. Let’s see some details. The reddot award 2018 winner comes in a well-packed box containing multiple sized ear foams to fit your ears. A quick 10-minute charge gave me almost 3 hours of usage courtesy USB C.

I tried the earphones with an iPad, An android phone with Hi-Res audio capability and a stand-alone Hi-Res Audio player and believe me it sounds great whatever you throw at it, with deep and satisfying bass, clear vocals and an ENC Microphone, which cuts off ambient noise for a more personal experience. The full range sound these earphones provide are well balanced and manage to always find a sweet spot regardless of the genre.

Easily one of the best wireless earphones I’ve ever listened to.



india.1more.com