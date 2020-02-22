Mumbai, Feb 22: After the success of Havit i37, the popular global consumer electronics brand has introduced its sleek, ergonomic in-ear headphones called the Havit i39.

The Havit i39 features 6 mm metal speakers that produce rich sound with plenty of bass response reducing ambient noise for a better listening experience.

On the connectivity front, the Havit i39 adopts Bluetooth v5.0 along with support for HFP, A2DP, HSP, and AVRCP protocols providing seamless connectivity and stunning audio clarity.

With a built-in 120 mAh rechargeable battery, the Havit i39 ensures you're never without a way to listen to your favourite music.

These headphones let you listen for up to 10 hours on a single charge and take two hours for a full charge from 0 to 100.

The in-line remote lets you answer or hang up, switch songs or adjust the volume and also summon voice assistant.

The remote also has an integrated noise-cancelling microphone ensuring an ultra-clear calling experience.

Havit has bundled in a host of technology features in the i39 like the low battery indicator that reminds you to charge the device on running out of juice, voice assistant support function giving you uninterrupted freedom, multi-point technology that enables connecting to two devices at the same time allowing for seamless switching from one device to another.

The Havit i39 is IPX5 rated, which means it is water-resistant and will stand up to rain or sweat without any trouble.

That makes it a perfect pick for running, jogging, cycling and other outdoor activities.

The Havit i39 promises a perfect mix of style and comfort.

Weighing only 15g, the soft and smooth silicone gel surface guarantees secure and comfortable wearing.

Havit i39

The premium build quality makes the device skin-friendly and a lot more sturdy ensuring its long life.

The headphones sport tangle-resistant cables to provide worry-free usage.

The neckband can be twisted and wrapped around to fit every pocket.

There are even magnets built into the tips of the earbuds so you can attach them together when not in use.

You also get a stylish carrying case with these headphones making them even more travel-friendly.

Havit includes three sizes of ear tips so you can adjust these headphones for the best fit.

Once you pick the right pair of ear-tips the buds give you the snuggest fit and do not bulge with any amount of movement.

HAVIT is a global brand offering consumer-centric electronics, such as headphones, Bluetooth speakers, keyboards, and more.

Established in 1998, Havit has a presence in more than 160 countries across the globe and has been honoured with international design awards like iF and Red Dot Design.

Available in black, red and blue colour you can grab the Havit i39 at INR 1499 from Amazon, Flipkart and PayTM. The device carries a one year warranty and customer service for life.