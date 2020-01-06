These new TWS BT earphones from Zebronics are light and fit into my ears very comfortably on the first go. Available in a choice of black, white and a black/red combo, they look elegant on the ears and come with a charging case that provides up to 18 hours extra battery when fully charged.



I was happy to see that USB Type-C charging was available. The BT 5.0 earphones synced to my phone in seconds and maintained continuous connectivity even when I stepped out of the office and back. Touch controls are great and work effortlessly for Play/pause, switching on/off, conjuring SIRI/Google assistant and other such required features.

The audio was good with the 6 mm drivers kicking in for medium bass and clear vocals for both voice calls and dialogue while streaming Netflix. The device is also splash-proof and will be ideal for working out and going for a run.

At this price-point, the Sound Bombs are a good deal and should definitely be considered if you're looking for a new pair of wireless earphones. Check them out at the nearest Zebronics showroom or buy online at zebronics.com. INR 2,699 approximately.