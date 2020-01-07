The first thing that I liked about the Chic Dual.D is the colour combo used on the device, a very cool black and Cherry Red combination that sets this wireless neckband earphone far apart from the usual monochrome shades you get. I managed to sync up with my phone in no time and changed the silicone earbuds (three sizes provided) to exactly fit my ear canal.

The Dual drivers were immediately felt while listening to SNAP's “The Power” with more deeper bass and clear vocals. Calls were also significantly clearer and I could speak at a lower volume and still be heard on the other side. Charging fully took less than an hour and lasted for about nine hours.

I did find the neckband vibration feature for notifications a little annoying though.

The Smart voice assistant feature worked seamlessly across the board with SIRI and Google Assistant. The ability to connect with two devices simultaneously is a cool feature, as I like to switch between my iPad and iPhone while working frequently. An additional soft carrying case is a welcome bonus. At a price point of INR 2,999* these are great value considering the dual drivers at play.

Price INR 2,999 approx*