According to reports, it is unlikely that Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ will have active noise cancellation feature. The next-gen wireless buds may instead come with a larger battery (85mAh), which could give them a 12-hour battery life, double that of their predecessor.



The new buds had the attention of many Samsung fans for its ANC feature, which will be a done deal for the Galaxy Buds+, particularly after Apple added the feature to the AirPods Pro. However, Samsung has reportedly decided to skip the feature for its new wireless earbuds.



It is pertinent to note that the tech giant has made improvements to the overall sound quality of the earbuds, but the design isn’t going to be all that different from the previous-gen model.



The handset maker will reportedly reveal the Galaxy Buds+ at its Unpacked event on February 11.

*Edited from an IANS report.