1MORE's aptly named Stylish Earbuds look and feel true to their name and are available in multiple colours including Black, Gold, Pink and green to suit every taste. I tried out the black ones which suited my aesthetic sensibilities and came with multiple earbud options to fit every ear canal.

First off, I must say these Earbuds fit like a glove, courtesy the circular-shaped fins which lock into place below the ear notch, they were great during treadmill runs, lying in the bed and listening, plus there was no discomfort even after several hours of wear. One important aspect of Stylish is the ability of each bud to work independently as and when you require to take phone calls in such a manner.

The connection was on point and I faced no issues of latency for videos or games or disconnect within my BT areas. Moving on to the sound, these buds support aptX codec and AAC for iOS providing superior sound than most competitors. Listening to music across genres was a positive experience, with a favourable sound signature.

I feel there is room for improvement in the call quality, however, increasing the volume brings better results. Battery life is great, with about 6 hours plus on a single charge, and the quick charge facility allows short bursts of charge to last for a couple of hours.

In conclusion, the Stylish Earbuds are certainly of good value with excellent sonic capabilities, good looks, ergonomic fitting and ample battery life.



`5,199* india.1more.com