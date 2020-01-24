Believe it or not, I'm a huge fan of portable Bluetooth speakers, I feel they're nowadays accessible to everyone and a great option to liven up parties, get-togethers or just generally chill out and wind down. There's always plenty of excitement every time I get a chance to unbox one to test it out.

Stuffcool's Theo is a sprightly little speaker which comes in the most cheerful of colours. Setting it up is super easy, options to enjoy music include connecting via BT to your smartphone, USB slot, TF card, AUX-in and FM radio. I fired up the speaker and connected to my Spotify Account, results were satisfying overall.

Just don't expect any big bass coming out of this device. There's an option to connect two of these for stereo effect and larger sound, which I didn't get a chance to try. Volume is good, FM radio is fantastic (for the few who listen to it) as Theo scans and sets up the channels for you.

I got about five hours of battery on a full charge. I do wish the buttons were a better constructed but appreciated the lanyard in the box which makes carrying Theo a cinch. To conclude, overall I really liked Theo and how he sounds and looks, a slightly better build would have me gushing!

`1,999* stuffcool.com