The voice of an Egyptian priest has been accurately reproduced by a team of scientists. It was done using the mummification process and the use of 3D printing technology.



The scientists reportedly created the 3D printed vocal tract based on measurements of the precise dimensions of his extant vocal tract following computed tomography (CT) scanning. The acoustic output is a single sound, falling between the vowels in the English words ‘bed’ and ‘bad’, according to the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.



According to reports, David Howard of the University of London and his colleagues used non-destructive CT to confirm that a significant part of the structure of the larynx and throat of the mummified body of the Nesyamun remained intact as a result of the mummification process. This allowed the authors to measure the vocal tract shape from CT images. Based on these measurements, the authors created a 3D-printed vocal tract for Nesyamun and used it with an artificial larynx commonly used in speech synthesis.



The Egyptian priest Nesyamun reportedly lived during the politically volatile reign of the pharaoh Ramses XI over 3000 years ago, working as a scribe and priest at the state temple of Karnak in Thebes (modern Luxor). His voice was an essential part of his ritual duties that involved spoken as well as sung elements. The precise dimensions of an individual’s vocal tract produce a unique sound.