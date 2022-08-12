Gadget review of the week: Amkette Pocket Blast

Amkette Pocket Blast

Amkette’s new Pocket Blast is an ace FM/BT speaker that’s just the right size. First, this device's sonics are brilliant for the size and price. Audio is clear, full-bodied and provides a soothing experience if you, like me, enjoy listening to FM frequently as well as podcasts or media via BT. This is a great device to move around. The Pocket Blast also comes with USB, SD and Aux support. Battery on a single charge lasted me for about 8 hrs. Type C charging is a plus as well as a recording option for FM. INR 1,499. amkette.com