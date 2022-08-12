Gadget review of the week: OnePlus Nord Buds CE

OnePlus Nord Buds CE

I always get excited reviewing OnePlus products as they come with quality, innovation and great ergonomics. The new OnePlus Nord Buds CE sound great, courtesy well tuned 13.4mm dynamic drivers, and whether its calls or music, I’m a big fan of the half-in-ear design and find them very comfortable on ear. The Misty Grey version I tried, looks distinct and stylish (there’s also a Moonlight white option). Calls did sound clear and crisp with minimal background noise courtesy AI noise cancellation. Games and media on my iPad sounded dynamic with zero lag. Battery life is decent at about 3hrs per charge and 18 hrs including case. A good product from OnePlus! INR 2,299. oneplus.in