Gadget review of the week: pTron Tangent Urban

pTron Tangent Urban

A lot of people love wireless neckbands due to the convenience, comfort and ease of use. pTron Tangent Urban is wireless BT 5.3 device with ample bass, an HD mic for clear calls and Type C charging for speed. The Tangent urban is quite light and suitable for all-day use, a full charge gave me a couple of days worth of playtime which was great for travelling. I also liked the dualdevice pairing option for switching between phone and PC for work as well as IPX4 rating for durability. INR 2,399. ptron.in