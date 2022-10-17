Apple, Mercedes-Benz partner to introduce Spatial Audio to different models

Apple Music and Mercedes-Benz have partnered to bring Spatial Audio to different models with support for Dolby Atmos.



In Mercedes-Maybach models like the EQS and EQS SUV as well as the EQE and the S-Class, Spatial Audio is fully integrated into the MBUX infotainment system, the company said.



"Spatial Audio is revolutionising the way artists create and fans listen to music, and it's an experience that is impossible to explain in words; you have to hear it for yourself to appreciate it," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats.



Drivers of Benz vehicles, who already have an Apple Music subscription, have immediate access to an increasing number of songs and albums accessible in Spatial Audio. "Our vehicles will be the first-ever non-Apple devices to feature immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. This shows how in-car entertainment can reach new levels by integrating hardware and software," said Markus Schafer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG's chief technology officer and a member of the board of management.



The limited edition Mercedes-Maybach by Virgil Abloh is the first vehicle to give owners access to the feature, which was released to consumers last month. The system has eight sound transducers (two per seat), two amplifiers, 1,750 watts of power, and 31 speakers, including six 3D speakers that project sound from overhead, four near-ear speakers in the front seats, and an 18.5-liter subwoofer. Other models will soon receive the technology, said the company.