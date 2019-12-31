Multinational conglomerate company Sony has reportedly filed a patent for a new PlayStation controller with World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).



The new controller looks remarkably similar to the current DualShock 4. However, according to reports, it has a couple of extra buttons on the rear and one major omission: the PS button on the front. The latest design also shows a USB Micro-B charger, suggesting that this new controller could work with the PlayStation 4.



The backside is almost the same with two new configurable buttons, which means one can program them to perform the same function as another button.



There’s no confirmation on when it will actually arrive, since the designs were revealed as part of a patent application granted on December 26, one can expect them to launch soon.

*Edited from an IANS report.