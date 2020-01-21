In a bizarre and rather funny incident, a passenger travelling from Oregon’s Portland International Airport was caught playing popular battle royale game Apex Legends on the airport information monitor.



According to reports, the man began playing the video game on the monitor around 4.30 am, on January 16, before the airport officials interrupted.



The entire moment was caught on camera by a Twitter user Stefan Dietz, who shared the photo with the caption, “This guy has his video game plugged into one of the airport monitors.” The tweet has been retweeted around 1,000 times with mixed reactions of netizens.

According to Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds, a traveller plugged his Playstation 4 into a monitor that showed a map of the airport. “That is obviously something that we do not want to have happened because travellers need the information that we are putting on the screens for them. Apparently, it was a very polite and cordial interaction, it was a good reminder of what not to do at the airport,” Simonds reportedly said.



*Edited from an IANS report.