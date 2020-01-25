A new patent has reportedly claimed that Sony’s upcoming console may feature a microphone on the controller for voice assistant on-board.



Reports suggest that this new feature will make the device capable of interpreting commands and requests while it is in use, much like smart speakers such as Amazon’s Echo range. In Sony’s recently filed patent for a new PlayStation controller with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the latest model adds two new buttons to the design.



It reportedly looks similar to the current DualShock 4 but will have a couple of extra buttons on the rear and one major omission - the PS button on the front. The back is exactly the same but includes two new configurable buttons, which means one can program them to perform the same function of another button.