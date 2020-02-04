POCO X2 is the second smartphone from the brand, following POCO F1 that was launched way back in 2018. "We have four sensors at the rear. If you liked Poco F1, I'm sure you'll love this one too," claimed C Manmohan, General Manager, POCO India. "Poco X2 has a 120 Hz refresh rate display and 27W fast charge support," he told at a press meet.

The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. POCO X2 runs Android 10 operating system (OS) and house a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging. Other specs include:

20MP + 2MP Dual In-screen Cameras

HDR 10 Display

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G

Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Up to 8GB+256GB

It has a starting price of INR 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB configuration. The phone is available in two other storage configurations for Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Stay tuned to this space for an in-depth review.

*Edited from an IANS report