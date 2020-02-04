Chinese handset maker Nubia has teased a forthcoming 5G phone with a crazy 80W charging capabilities. Ni Fei, the CEO and Co-Founder of Nubia, shared a post on a Chinese microblogging website, to tease an upcoming 5G smartphone with an impressive 80W fast charging capabilities, Gizmo China has recently reported.

In the Weibo post, Fei posted an image as well which contained certain details and statistics regarding a smartphone being charged.

Looking at the details, Voltage can be observed at 8.4 Volts while the current is at 9.6 Ampere. In simpler terms, this translates to a fast-charging rate upwards of 80W that is higher than 65W but a bit lower than true 100W charging rates, the report added.

It is pertinent to note that devices that reach such high wattage over USB Power Delivery do it by increasing both their voltage and amperage, hitting the 20V maximum before ramping the current much above 3A.

Earlier last year, they unveiled Red Magic 3S in variants 8GB+128GB in 'Mecha Silver' colour and 12GB+256GB in Cyber Shade in India for Rs 35,999 and Rs 47,999, respectively. The gaming phone housed the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which delivers 15 per cent faster graphics to gamers compared to the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

*Edited from an IANS report