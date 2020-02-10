Premium smartphone brand Transsion Holdings’ TECNO is reportedly entering the sub-INR 15,000 market in India with the launch of a 48MP quad-camera smartphone. Set to be launched under its popular camera-centric CAMON series, the device will feature a night shot designed to make shooting in low light conditions a fun experience. The phone will be called TECNO CAMON 15, according to sources.



According to reports, the new CAMON smartphone will come with enhanced AI capabilities like AI body shaping for perfect body shape and customised beauty effects such as enlarge eye, slim face, to name a few. With premium high-end features in their upcoming launch, the company is expected to set off stiff competition for Xiaomi and Realme by posing a direct challenge to Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s. TECNO CAMON 15 will come with a rectangular camera model at the back along with fingerprint sensor for security.

Recent teasers floated by the smartphone brand on its social media handle promises that their upcoming Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smartphone will feature quad flash and ultra night lens powered by digital signal processing (DSP) technology. This uses AI image synthesis algorithm and corrects multiple aspects of an image like exposure, noise, sharpness, edges, etc., thus enabling consumers to capture brighter and clear pictures even in a low light environment - a feature that is presently available only in the premium smartphone segment.



The brand has even started teasing the handset’s night mode feature with #NewYouWithCamon. The teasers have revealed that the phone will feature a punch-hole to accommodate the selfie camera which is also equipped with night photography for a clear low light selfie.



*Edited from an IANS report.