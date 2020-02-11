Transsion Holdings' itel Mobile is all set to launch its new flagship smartphone series in India, powered with aspirational and latest features like waterdrop notch display, bigger battery, fingerprint sensor and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual camera.

The new phone series featuring a stylish look is expected to make its debut as early as this month, according to industry sources.

A teaser video on the company's official Facebook account suggests that the upcoming phone will have a premium design.

The phone is likely to feature premium camera deco finish, big pixel, dual-tone gradient colour and a very stylish ID. If the smartphone is launched at itel's price segment, it could be a price disruptor. itel is a major smartphone player under Rs 5,000 in offline channels

