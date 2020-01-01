Entering the new decade in style, Xiaomi is reportedly set to launch Watch Color on its home turf on January 3.

The Mi Watch Color comes with a host of colour straps and a round dial instead of a square dial. It gets a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and is reportedly water-resistant. The teaser shared by Xiaomi’s sub-brand Mijia on their official Weibo account also shows a watch face that looks similar to the Always-On-Display face from MIUI 11.

It will likely support all the standard fitness tracking features as well as heart rate sensor, accelerometer and barometer. It is also likely to come in at least three casing colours - silver, gold and black. There is no official announcement on the price yet.

*Edited from an IANS report.