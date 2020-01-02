Welcoming more smartphone makers to join the movement, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi partnered to expand the peer-to-peer transmission alliance in the market.

This will allow users to transmit files, pictures and videos without the need for an internet connection and these smartphone makers teamed up to form the peer-to-peer transmission alliance under the protocol for high-speed WiFi Direct transfer across mobile devices.

“This three-brand partnership aims to bring the millions of our users across the world effortless and more user-centric file-sharing. This is a significant first step for OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi to better serve their users collectively, and we also welcome other Android smartphone brands to get involved and provide a more open, effortless, and interactive experience for users,” Andy Wu, Vice President of OPPO and President of Software Engineering Business Division, reportedly said in a statement.



According to the company, the file transfer function scans devices using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) that boasts a broader range as well as lower power consumption, and it transmits files using Wi-Fi P2P (Peer to Peer) technology, which is faster than Bluetooth. This also delivers an average transfer speed of 20MB/s.

*Edited from an IANS report.