Vivo launched its first smartphone of the calendar year, S1Pro. The device houses a 4,500mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging support and boots Funtouch OS 9.2 that's based on Android 9.0 Pie.

"The new S1Pro is another such innovation sporting a diamond-shaped rear camera panel which is a first-in-the-industry. Vivo S1Pro is our second addition to the style-focused S-series which was introduced last year for the offline buyers. With industry-leading camera features and trendsetting looks, this device is bound to grab the attention of today's youth," Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display. Under the hood, the device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which is aided by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 48MP primary camera, which is accompanied by an 8MP secondary snapper and a couple of 2MP lenses on the back. There is also a 32MP selfie camera. The connectivity features are standard includes 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and more.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer's device will be available in three colour options - Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White.

Vivo S1Pro is priced at INR 19,990 and will be available online.



*Edited from an IANS report.