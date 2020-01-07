Transsion India-owned company itel launched its A25 smartphone for INR 3,999 in the country, this week.

Offering features like HD display, Google Lens and face unlock, the five-inch IPS HD device comes in three colours -- Gradient Purple, Gradient Blue and Gradient Sea Blue. The smartphone has 1GB RAM, 16GB storage onboard and a microSD slot as well, expandable up to 32GB.

“The latest launch, itel A25 is a quintessence of magical features like multi-language support, face unlock, Google Lens and much more available at a budget-friendly price range of under 4k. We are sure that this powerful combination of features and innovations in itel A25 will extend our customers a very delightful experience and it'll magically transform the sub 4k category,” Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit said in a statement.



Powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, the device has a 5MP rear camera with flash and 2MP camera with front flash for selfies, apart from support for Google Lens.



On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and packs a 3,020mAh battery. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE/ViLTE, Bluetooth, and WiFi.



*Edited from an IANS report.