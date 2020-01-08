Global smartphone brand of Transsion India TECNO is reportedly set to launch a budget smartphone, as a part of its Go series. It launched Spark Go smartphone in 2019.



The teaser shared by the company claims that ‘Big B’ of smartphones is coming. According to reports, the company is likely to introduce a category-first Big screen, which could come with dot-notch selfie camera to elevate the viewing experience in the sub-INR 7,000 segments.



TECNO launched full-range of its Spark portfolio in India last year, including Spark Go, Spark 4, Spark 4 Air and Spark Power that revolutionised the INR 5,000-INR 9,000 smartphone category in the country.



The company introduced many segment-first features in the entry-level category that included ‘dot-notch’ display, 6000mAh battery and dot-in display selfie camera.



*Edited from an IANS report.