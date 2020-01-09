Ahead of the Republic Day, LAVA launched Lava A5 Republic Day limited edition feature phone for INR 1,449.



The device has a 2.4-inch display, dual SIM support and is embedded with 1,000 mAh Li-ion battery supported with super battery mode, which aims to last up to 3 days with a single charge. It is also equipped to support incoming texts in 22 languages. Users can type in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.



The phone offers a 0.3MP primary camera with zoom and video recording feature. Although it is currently available only offline, customers will be able to purchase it online from January 16 onwards.



The phone also features an instant torch, wireless FM with recording, USB connectivity and Bluetooth.

*Edited from an IANS report.